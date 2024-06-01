NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 8 trade scenarios that would shake up the 2024 NBA Draft
The Memphis Grizzlies trade the No. 9 pick
After a relatively forgettable season, the Memphis Grizzlies will enter the 2024 NBA Draft with the ninth overall pick. While there's a chance that the Grizzlies could potentially take a player who could help them as soon as this season, I do believe that there's a greater chance that Memphis will shop this asset in an attempt to find a veteran who can contribute to this team in pursuit of a title this year.
Whether or not the Grizzlies will be able to find that veteran on the trade market remains to be seen. However, the Grizzlies trading a top-10 pick on draft night could go a long way in throwing off the natural flow of the festivities.
Memphis is unlikely to shake up their core heading into the offseason but the No. 9 overall pick could end up being this team's best shot at adding a significant piece to their supporting cast - or perhaps it could end up being a move that nets them a replacement for Steven Adams, who the team moved on from at this past year's NBA Trade Deadline.