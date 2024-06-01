NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 8 trade scenarios that would shake up the 2024 NBA Draft
The San Antonio Spurs trade for a veteran star
Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, there is not going to be a team with more eyes on it than the San Antonio Spurs. As a team that many predict will at least attempt to make a big move at some point this offseason, it'll be interesting to see how the Spurs approach the NBA Draft. Equipped with two top 10 picks, if they wanted to, San Antonio could end up packaging one or both of these picks in an attempt to add a veteran star or complementary player next to Victor Wembanyama.
The NBA Rookie of the Year has proven that he's ready to win and it may be in the Spurs' best interest to start effectively building around him as soon as the NBA Draft. In fact, finding a strong complementary piece to place next to Wemby should be a priority for the team this summer.
If the Spurs were to make a big move for a star player, there's no question it would shake the foundation of the Western Conference and the top of the NBA Draft. There may no better time for San Antonio to pursue such a move than draft night.