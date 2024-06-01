NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 8 trade scenarios that would shake up the 2024 NBA Draft
The Portland Trail Blazers use their two lottery picks to trade up
On NBA Draft Lottery night, the Portland Trail Blazers fell three spots and will be picking No. 7 overall. Talk about bad luck. Nevertheless, the Blazers will try to make the best out of the situation. As difficult as that may be, the Blazers do have a second lottery pick that they could potentially package with their top 10 pick in an attempt to move up the draft board to take a player that they may want in the top 5. In this specific draft, that may be enough ammunition to move up, especially if there's a player they are truly targeting.
In a draft in which most teams are likely going to want to move out of the late top 10, this is where the Blazers could take advantage and work against the grain. Whether or not it would prove to be a good move for the team remains to be seen, but moving into the top 5 could be a way for this team to snag another foundational piece to their build.
Already with a talented core, it's not the end of the world that the Blazers didn't secure a top 5 pick in this year's NBA Draft. At the same time, it's almost a gut punch considering how bad the Blazers were.