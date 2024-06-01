NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 8 trade scenarios that would shake up the 2024 NBA Draft
The Houston Rockets trade the No. 3 pick
Aside from the Atlanta Hawks, the Houston Rockets were the other big winners on NBA Draft Lottery night. Moving up six spots, the Rockets own the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. For a team that is more interested in making win-now moves, it's safe to say that there's a good chance Houston could attempt to trade this pick between now and when they go on the clock. It's already been reported that Houston is open to trading this pick for Mikal Bridges and I'd have to imagine those whispers are only going to continue to grow.
I wouldn't say that the Rockets have to trade this pick if they want to compete for a playoff spot next season but it sure does seem as if Houston is going to approach this offseason in a way that they have to make a strong move to try to take another step forward in the Western Conference.
And if the Rockets were to trade the No. 3 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft, it would certainly be a move that would have an impact on the rest of the board. Especially if this is a deal that ends up being for a star player.