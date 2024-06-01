NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 8 trade scenarios that would shake up the 2024 NBA Draft
Zach LaVine is traded for pennies on the dollar
Heading into the NBA offseason, the overwhelming belief is that the Chicago Bulls are going to actively try to trade Zach LaVine. They'll essentially be picking up where they left last season, before the NBA Trade Deadline and before LaVine's season-ended injury. However, it's a bit different this time around. It's been reported that the Bulls' asking price for LaVine has significantly dropped. In other words, the Bulls are open to the idea of essentially making a LaVine trade more of a salary dump.
If that is indeed the case, you'd have to assume that there's a very good chance that LaVine could end up being traded soon. I'd even say that moving him at or before the NBA Draft could be a goal for the Bulls. At the very least, they want that to be resolved before the start of free agency, especially if they hope to retool around DeMar DeRozan.
If the asking price for DeRozan has indeed dropped significantly, it could make for an expanded trade market all of a sudden. It could bring some added chaos on NBA Draft night if that does end up being the case.