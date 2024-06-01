NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 8 trade scenarios that would shake up the 2024 NBA Draft
The Donovan Mitchell bidding war begins
There's a good chance that by the time the 2024 NBA Draft rolls around, the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to have their answer when it comes to whether or not Donovan Mitchell intends on signing a contract extension with the team. If Mitchell continues to refuse to sign an extension, there's an outside chance that an all-out bidding war will begin for Mitchell on NBA Draft night. Considering it's an ideal time for a trade to take place, you can't completely count out the possibility of Mitchell being traded that early on in the offseason, especially if the Cavs are going to seek a quick resolution on the issue.
Considering there could be a half-dozen teams interested in making a potential offer for Mitchell, this could throw the entire NBA Draft off schedule. Mitchell would automatically become the primary story on draft night and the most sought-after player on the trade market. Right now, Mitchell has a ton of power heading into the offseason.
The ball is in his court and he's going to dictate how chaotic this offseason ends up being for the Cavs.