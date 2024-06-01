NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 8 trade scenarios that would shake up the 2024 NBA Draft
The Miami Heat trade Jimmy Butler
Heading into the NBA offseason, the belief is that the Miami Heat is going to approach the summer with the priority of adding an All-Star player via trade. However, they would throw a wrench in the offseason and specifically the 2024 NBA Draft if they decided to pivot and trade Jimmy Butler in a surprising manner. Not only would it be unexpected but it could completely steal the show if it were to happen on NBA Draft night. Quite frankly, if it were to happen, you almost have to assume it's going to happen when no one expects it.
The Heat tends to operate in the shadows and doesn't necessarily like to operate its business in the public light. Even less so when it revolves around the franchise player. But if the Heat is even thinking about the possibility of trading Jimmy, they have to operate carefully.
The last thing the Heat needs is to have it reported that they're trying to trade Jimmy only for it to not happen and then have to deal with a disgruntled superstar. At this point, you have to assume the Heat has two options heading into the offseason - give Jimmy his contract extension or trade him. We could have our answer to what Miami is going to do by the NBA Draft night.