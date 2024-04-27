NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 9 trades that would create absolute madness this summer
How chaotic can the 2024 NBA offseason get? Well, these 9 trades would spark absolute mayhem across the league.
The official start of the 2024 NBA offseason is still a couple of months away, but with many teams already in "offseason mode," it's only natural to begin to speculate on what this summer could hold. If it's anything like last year, there could be more chaos on the horizon.
As we inch closer and closer to the start of the offseason, the intrigue is only going to grow more and more. Perhaps a bit premature, we predict nine potential blockbuster deals that could happen this summer that would create madness across the league.
The Oklahoma City Thunder trade for Andrew Wiggins
No matter how this season ends for the Oklahoma City Thunder, it’s safe to say that this is a team that is going to enter the offseason with a point of aggression. After making a splash move at the NBA Trades Deadline, which netted them Gordon Hayward, we can kind of see where the Thunder could be looking toward this offseason.
If the Thunder elects to move on from Hayward this summer, there’s a case to be made that this team could fish in the trade for another difference-maker at the small forward position. With plenty of salary cap flexibility to work with, one potential fit that could arise for the team is Andrew Wiggins.
The Golden State Warriors are likely going to try to trade Wiggins this offseason and, at this point, a divorce between the two sides is very much needed. And if this deal goes down, it could create chaos in the Western Conference hierarchy.