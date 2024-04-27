NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 9 trades that would create absolute madness this summer
How chaotic can the 2024 NBA offseason get? Well, these 9 trades would spark absolute mayhem across the league.
The Dallas Mavericks trade for Jerami Grant
Shortly after the NBA Trade Deadline came and went, it was reported that the Dallas Mavericks were in on a potential move for Kyle Kuzma. In the end, it didn’t work out for whatever reason. However, heading into the offseason, I believe that the Mavericks are going to be just as aggressive as they were at the tread deadline. With a dynamic duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, this is a team that could very well be one difference-making peace away from making a ton of noise in the Western Conference.
Towards the end of the season, Luka and Kyrie began to click, and the Mavs were playing some of their best basketball of the last two seasons. If they can carry that momentum into the offseason, no matter how their postseason run ends, it’s not outlandish to believe that a potential addition to the team such as Jerami Grant could help the Mavs emerge as one of the favorites in the West next season.
The Portland Trail Blazers are probably getting to a point where they need to make a decision about their future and Grant is very much not a foundational peace moving forward. In the right deal, a Grant to Dallas trade makes a ton of sense and would certainly shake up the Western Conference hierarchy.