NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 9 trades that would create absolute madness this summer
How chaotic can the 2024 NBA offseason get? Well, these 9 trades would spark absolute mayhem across the league.
The Utah Jazz trade Lauri Markkanen to the Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are likely going to enter the offseason with the priority of trying to salvage what is left of their dynasty. Even though this core is somewhat reaching the latter portion of their respective careers, this is still a team that many still consider to be dangerous. If they could add the right All-Star talent (who happens to be in their prime) this summer, there’s no question that the Warriors could emerge as a dangerous team in the Western Conference once again.
Of course, the big question is whether or not they’ll be able to find that right piece this summer. That’s likely going to be easier said than done, but one trade that could shake up the NBA offseason revolves around Lauri Markkanen being traded to the Warriors.
Even though the Utah Jazz have pushed back at every turn regarding Markkanen trade rumors, it would be interesting to see Golden State try to pry the All-Star forward away from Utah. If they are successful, there’s no question that this is the type of acquisition that could go a long way in extending the dynasty.