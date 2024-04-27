NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 9 trades that would create absolute madness this summer
How chaotic can the 2024 NBA offseason get? Well, these 9 trades would spark absolute mayhem across the league.
The Houston Rockets acquire Mikal Bridges; Jalen Green is traded elsewhere
The Houston Rockets made some high-risk moves last summer in which they signed Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks to huge contracts. Assuming that this team is going to try to take another step forward in their progression as a franchise, you’d have to imagine that they’re going to be star-hunting once again this summer. Add in the fact that the Rockets were linked to Mikal Bridges ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline and Bridges could emerge as a natural target for the team heading into the offseason.
Even though there’s no guarantee that the Brooklyn Nets would be open to trading Bridges, they’re at a point where they at the very least would have to listen to offers if they’re unsuccessful in their own pursuit for a star.
The Rockets could theoretically put together a strong and competitive offer for Bridges. Any deal would likely be centered around Jalen Green and a plethora of future first-round picks that the Rockets have in their arsenal.