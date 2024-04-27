NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 9 trades that would create absolute madness this summer
How chaotic can the 2024 NBA offseason get? Well, these 9 trades would spark absolute mayhem across the league.
The Los Angeles Lakers trade for Trae Young
In what has emerged as one of the worst-kept secrets in the NBA, it seems more and more likely that the Atlanta Hawks are going to end up trading Trae Young this summer. If the Hawks do explore Young's trade market this summer, the Los Angeles Lakers are naturally going to be in those negotiations. Or at least you'd expect that to be the case. One way the Lakers could create chaos across the league this offseason is by acquiring Young from the Hawks.
A trio of Young, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis would emerge as one of the best in the league. The Lakers are competitive with their team as is; adding a dynamic offensive player like Young could very well be a move that puts the team over the top in the West. The big question is whether the Lakers will have the necessary trade pieces to get a deal done. That's far from a guarantee.
But if the Lakers enter next season with an addition of Young, they're likely going to emerge as a strong contender to win it all in 2025.