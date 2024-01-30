NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 11 low-profile deadline targets for Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers could explore a low-profile game-changer ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 11 low-profile trade deadline targets that would make sense for the Philadelphia 76ers.
More than halfway through the 2023-24 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have successfully separated themselves as the third-best team in the Eastern Conference standings. There's an argument to be made that the New York Knicks have done enough to enter that second tier in the East alongside the Sixers, but that's another conversation for another day.
Nevertheless, it's safe to say that as a second-tier team in the East, the Sixers could be considered to be one trade deadline move away from entering the contention conversation. But with the likelihood of the Sixers pulling off a big move at the deadline slim to none, you can't help but wonder if there's a lower-profiled player that they should target. In this article, we'll predict 11 underrated deadline targets that would make sense for the Sixers.
For this exercise, we're going to focus on the Sixers addressing their need for depth in the backcourt. Let's get to our list of 11 low-profile guards the Sixers may want to explore heading into the NBA Trade Deadline.
11. T.J. McConnell, Indiana Pacers
If the Sixers are looking to add guard depth ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, T.J. McConnell has to be a player who is considered. On a loaded team, you can't help but wonder if the Indiana Pacers would explore trading McConnell ahead of the deadline. If they don't end up moving Buddy Hield, McConnell is a player that could likely be had for the right price.