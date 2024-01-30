NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 11 low-profile deadline targets for Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers could explore a low-profile game-changer ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
1. Malcolm Brogdon, Portland Trail Blazers
In a vacuum, if the Philadelphia 76ers could add one of these "low-profile" trade targets at the deadline, I'd have Malcolm Brogdon ranked No. 1. For what the Sixers could be looking for, he could be the ideal fit. Brogdon isn't a player that needs to be a high-usage player and is an underrated playmaker at this point in his career. Even though Brogdon isn't the scorer he was at his prime, he's still an efficient player on that end of the floor.
In the right system, he's also a player who isn't considered a negative defensive player. He may not be a prime difference-maker on that end of the floor, but he isn't also going to get run off the floor in a playoff series. What the Sixers would have to love most about Brogdon is the fact that he can play whatever role the team asks of him. At this point in his career, he likely wouldn't have an issue starting or coming off the bench.
Brogdon is the perfect professional who would be willing to do whatever is asked of him and wouldn't need to take reps or shot attempts away from Tyrese Maxey or Joel Embiid to be effective in the lineup.