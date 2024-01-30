NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 11 low-profile deadline targets for Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers could explore a low-profile game-changer ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
10. Bones Hyland, LA Clippers
When it comes to upgrading their guard depth, I'd have to imagine that the Philadelphia 76ers will be exploring many paths toward doing so. Looking at a player that has been proven to be an offensive spark such as LA Clippers reserve guard Bones Hyland could be of interest to the team. Especially considering Hyland is still on an extremely cheap contract (due $4 million next season).
Hyland has been out of the Clippers rotation for much of the season since the acquisition of James Harden and is very much a player that could be moved ahead of the trade deadline. If the Sixers are looking for more of a player who can offer some offensive juice off the bench, Hyland could be a fit for the team.
Hyland is only averaging six points per game on 37 percent shooting from the field this season but did average 12 points per game on 38 percent shooting from 3-point range before being traded to Los Angeles by the Denver Nuggets at last year's NBA Trade Deadline. The offensive talent for Hyland is very much there. If that's what the Sixers are looking for, Hyland could make sense.