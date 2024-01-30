NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 11 low-profile deadline targets for Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers could explore a low-profile game-changer ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
9. Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings
If the Philadelphia 76ers are looking for somewhat of the polar opposite of Bones Hyland in a trade at the deadline, Davion Mitchell could be a fit for what they may be searching for. Mitchell is a player that the Sacramento Kings could be looking to trade at the deadline and perhaps the Sixers could take the bait. A defensive specialist, Mitchell is a low-risk, high-reward prospect who could blossom as a member of the Sixers.
It's not just his defensive prowess that would make sense for the team, but it's also his long-term potential that should intrigue Philadelphia. For all his early-career struggles, Mitchell is still just 25 years old. In the right situation, it's not outlandish to believe that he still can't improve at this stage of his career.
In fact, I'd argue that it'd be foolish to not think that he still can't improve. Then again, I'm not sure how willing the Sixers would be to target a "project" at the NBA Trade Deadline with the hopes of him quickly emerging as a potential final piece. This possibility ultimately comes down to how patient the Sixers want to be.