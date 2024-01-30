NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 11 low-profile deadline targets for Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers could explore a low-profile game-changer ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
8. Monte Morris, Detroit Pistons
If the Philadelphia 76ers are looking for more of an all-around plug-in guard, Detroit Pistons guard Monte Morris should be on their radar heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. He may not be a big name but is certainly a player who could shore up the team's backcourt depth heading into the stretch run.
After missing the first half of the season due to injuries, Morris finally made his season debut for the Detroit Pistons. In the three games he's played in for the Pistons, Morris is averaging six points on 40 percent shooting from 3-point range. Heading into the trade deadline, considering Morris is in the final year of his contract, it'd be shocking if he wasn't a player who was shopped.
For a contender like the Sixers, Morris would make a ton of sense. He may not be a big guard but he's shown the ability to be a contributor on both ends of the floor. Last season with the Washington Wizards, in which he started 61 games, Morris averaged 10 points, five assists, and three assists on 38 percent shooting from 3-point range.