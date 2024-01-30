NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 11 low-profile deadline targets for Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers could explore a low-profile game-changer ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
7. Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz
With how the NBA trade market is developing, you can't help but wonder if the Philadelphia 76ers would be open to considering Collin Sexton. As a player who has not been able to find a comfort level with the Utah Jazz, could the Sixers take a gamble on long-term upside with Sexton? He's still just 25 years old and at this point, you'd have to assume that he still has that All-Star potential still in him. Finding the right situation for him could go a long way in untapping that potential.
Sexton is having an underrated season with Utah, averaging 17 points and four assists on 48 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from 3-point range. The only question for the Sixers is whether they're willing to meet the asking price from Utah and whether Sexton would be a worthy fit next to Tyrese Maxey.
In theory, Sexton and Maxey would be an intriguing backcourt next to Joel Embiid in Philly. If the Sixers believe it could work, perhaps they'd be willing to pull off such a move at the trade deadline.