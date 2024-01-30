NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 11 low-profile deadline targets for Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers could explore a low-profile game-changer ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
6. Chris Paul, Golden State Warriors
As one of the highest "low-profile" trade candidates on this list, Chris Paul has to be considered as a potential option for the Philadelphia 76ers if he's indeed being shopped by the Golden State Warriors. If the Sixers wanted, they could match up Tobias Harris' contract with Paul's to get close to a 1-for-1 deal. Maybe the Sixers would be a little more open to it if Golden State threw in a sweetener in the deal. Would the Warriors do that? Who knows, but it's an intriuging thought either way.
From a playmaking standpoint, there's reason to believe that Paul could be a good fit for the Sixers. Because of his limitations on the defensive end at this point in his career, he may not be considered to be a seamless fit next to Tyrese Maxey but, in theory, it's a pairing that could work. Even if Paul comes off the bench in more of a situational role.
Paul still has one more year remaining on his contract after this season, which could complicate things even if it isn't fully guaranteed. I'm not sure if this is a path the Sixers are willing to go down heading into the deadline, but you can't act as if Paul would add some intrigue for this team down the stretch.