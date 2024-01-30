NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 11 low-profile deadline targets for Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers could explore a low-profile game-changer ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
4. Dennis Schroder, Toronto Raptors
After the Toronto Raptors traded away Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, it makes little sense to not continue to retool their roster. A little more than a week before the NBA Trade Deadline, a player like Dennis Schroder, who has one year remaining on his contract after this season, has to be considered a potential candidate to be moved. If the Raptors are truly embracing the youth movement, it's probably in the best interest of the team to move on from Schroder and give the entire keys of the backcourt to Immanuel Quickley.
If Schroder is on the trade block heading into the deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers are certainly a team that should be open to that possibility. Depending on the asking price, Schroder could be an intriguing candidate who could bring some scoring punch to the Sixers' bench unit.
Schroder may not be a premier starting guard in the league anymore but he certainly brings some game-changing abilities as a bench player. If the Sixers could solidify their bench with Schroder, they should feel increasingly comfortable with their guard rotation heading into the postseason.