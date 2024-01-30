NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 11 low-profile deadline targets for Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers could explore a low-profile game-changer ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
3. Tyus Jones, Washington Wizards
Depending on what exactly the Philadelphia 76ers would be looking for in a trade target ahead of the deadline, it's hard to craft what type of guard they could be seeking. However, especially with how he has played so far this season, it would be a crime if Tyus Jones wasn't on their radar heading into the trade deadline.
In his first full year as a starter, Jones has impressed for the Washington Wizards. He's certainly a player that should be on the Sixers' radar if they're looking to bolster their backcourt. However, there are real concerns about this sort of addition. For one, can Jones and Tyrese Maxey play on the floor together? Even though Jones is having a career year in terms of playmaking, he's far from a natural point guard. And with his struggles on the defensive end, he may not be a great fit next to Maxey.
He could work as a bench option but I wouldn't feel comfortable making a move for Jones and then giving him a huge role as a starter if I'm the Sixers. That's where this possibility could all fall apart for Philadelphia.