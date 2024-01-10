NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting the 4 most likely landing spots for Dejounte Murray
Predicting where Dejounte Murray lands if moved at the NBA Trade Deadline could be difficult.
New York Knicks
After making the big move for OG Anunoby, the New York Knicks' guard rotation looks like this: Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Donte DiVincenzo, and Quentin Grimes. Beyond Brunson, it does leave a bit to be desired - and you can also go on to say that DiVincenzo is more of a stopgap starter at the two-guard position after Grimes failed to take a stranglehold on the role this season. With their rumored interest in Dejounte Murray and their need for another difference-making guard, the Knicks would seem like a plausible landing spot for the 27-year-old guard.
The big question for the Knicks is whether or not they believe that Murray would be a good fit next to Brunson. From a defensive standpoint, Murray is the big guard you want as a player operating next to Brunson. However, on the offensive end of the floor, there are real questions as to whether Murray is capable enough of a player to play almost strictly off-ball.
Ultimately, those are the types of questions that could end up persuading the Knicks away from making the big move for Murray at the deadline. However, as a team with the necessary assets to get a deal done, the Knicks can't be completely overlooked as a potential landing spot for Murray.