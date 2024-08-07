NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting what Brandon Ingram trade to Utah Jazz could look like
NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting what a Brandon Ingram trade to the Utah Jazz could look like if it were to come to fruition.
It may have been recently reported that there's an expectation that Brandon Ingram will be part of the New Orleans Pelicans at least to start the season. But even if both sides have arrived at such a place, the issue of not finding a middle ground on a contract extension still very much exists. Because of that, the chance that Ingram does end up getting traded is going to very much be on the table.
It's an open door for a team like the Utah Jazz to swoop in. Now that it's settled that Lauri Markkanen will remain with the Jazz and sign a long-term extension with the team, this could be the perfect opportunity for Utah to start building around him. Making a win-now move, perhaps for Ingram, could be the perfect way to send that message.
Predicting what a Brandon Ingram trade to the Utah Jazz could look like
According to recent reporting, the Jazz has been a team that has been linked to Ingram in the past and could emerge as a logical landing spot if the Pelicans continue to be open to the idea of a trade. If a deal between the two sides were to come together, I can't help but wonder if it could end up looking something like this:
As the Pelicans continue to look for a player who could fill the void left by the departure of Jonas Valanciunas, the additions of Walker Kessler at the center position and John Collins at the power forward position (as added depth behind Zion Williamson) would make some sense for New Orleans. Utah could also add one of their future first-round picks (top 5 protected) in order to add some added substance to this deal.
I'm not sure if this is a deal that the Pelicans would jump toward making right now but perhaps could end up being the best option that remains around the NBA Trade Deadline - especially if the two sides continue to not see eye to eye on a contract extension.
Ingram could be an interesting trade target for the Jazz over the next few months. As a team that could get an All-Star caliber player on a discount, I can't see why Utah, with plenty of money to spend, wouldn't be open to such a gamble.