NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 13 superstars most likely to be traded by 2024 deadline
There could be several superstars on the move at this year's NBA Trade Deadline.
NBA Trade Rumors: As we inch closer to the NBA Trade Deadline, we rank the 13 superstars that are most likely to be traded this season.
It's pretty crazy to think that the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline is roughly six weeks away. It feels as if the regular season just started. Now we're already beginning to talk about the trade deadline and soon the push toward the playoffs. Nevertheless, the trade season is nearly here and happens to be one of the most entertaining events on the NBA calendar.
This year will be no different. In fact, the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline could offer some big fireworks with the names that have been swirling in the rumor mill so far this season. As we inch closer and closer to those festivities, we rank the 13 superstars most likely to be traded at the deadline.
13. Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans
As outrageous as it may sound, Zion Williamson's future with the New Orleans Pelicans with very much unstable. Zion has taken a clear step back this season. After posting near career highs across the board in the 30 games he appeared in last season, Zion is posting near career lows across the board this season.
That's not exactly the trajectory that you want to see from a player that is supposed to be your franchise piece. You can't help but wonder if Zion's inconsistent start to the season has anything to do with the trade whispers that took place during the offseason. Either way, all of that culminating together makes Zion a potential dark horse trade candidate.
If it wasn't for the Pelicans being within striking distance in the West standings, there'd probably be a bit more traction on the Zion trade crusade.