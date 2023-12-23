NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 13 superstars most likely to be traded by 2024 deadline
There could be several superstars on the move at this year's NBA Trade Deadline.
2. Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
With as much as the Toronto Raptors have struggled this season, the front office has to be drawing up what they'd view as acceptable returns for both OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam. Both players will hit free agency after the season and could very well sign with different teams. The Raptors are fading quickly in the Eastern Conference standings and currently find themselves outside the top 10. It would be borderline insanity for the Raptors not to make a move at the deadline.
It will likely come down to Anunoby or Siakam on the move. If I had to predict what ends up happening at the deadline, I believe the Raptors will pick the young player (Anunoby) to continue to build around and trade Siakam. The Raptors have to hope that shopping Siakam will create a bidding war over the next few weeks.
For an All-Star forward, Siakam should have a strong market. But the Raptors also have to be realistic with their demands. Quite frankly, that's been the team's biggest problem recently when it's come to their trade pursuits.