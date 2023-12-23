NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 13 superstars most likely to be traded by 2024 deadline
There could be several superstars on the move at this year's NBA Trade Deadline.
1. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
I don't think there would be much pushback with the idea that Zach LaVine is easily the one superstar that many assume will be traded between now and the deadline. The noise surrounding a possible trade of LaVine is defaning and at this point, it would be shocking if the Chicago Bulls didn't trade him this season. The only real concern of a LaVine trade falling through is if the market is so dried up for him that the Bulls would be taking a loss by making a deal.
As poor as LaVine's trade value may be at the moment, I can't imagine the Bulls are in a spot where they'd have to attach one of their own assets to get him off the books. I don't imagine it's reached that level of a trade market just yet. That said, it could still prove to be difficult for the Bulls to find a trade that makes sense.
LaVine is going to be on another trade by the time the deadline comes and goes. It's just a matter of which team steps up to the plate to offer Chicago a deal that is as close to fair as possible.