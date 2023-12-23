NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 13 superstars most likely to be traded by 2024 deadline
There could be several superstars on the move at this year's NBA Trade Deadline.
12. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves have the best record in the Western Conference and in a recent interview, head coach Chris Finch praised Karl-Anthony Towns for being the "glue" for the team this season. However, I still can't get the fact that the Wolves were trying to trade KAT just a few months ago. They're going to deny that or push back on those whispers because of their strong start to the season, but where there's smoke there's usually fire.
Deep down, I still believe that there's an outside chance that the Wolves surprising trade KAT at some point before the grade deadline. It would be a huge shocker but if the Wolves have the opportunity to get out from under his contract, you'd have to imagine that Minnesota would jump at that chance to do so.
At the same time, the Wolves aren't going to make a trade KAT just for the sake of doing so. They're going to be smart and if one arises that makes sense, I would imagine them to seriously think about pulling the trigger.