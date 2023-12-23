NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 13 superstars most likely to be traded by 2024 deadline
There could be several superstars on the move at this year's NBA Trade Deadline.
11. Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
Lauri Markkanen is another player to keep an eye on heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. While he may not be a star that many believe will confidently be moved ahead of the deadline, the chances of it happening have certainly increased over the last couple of weeks. It's already been voiced that the Jazz wouldn't be completely opposed to trading their All-Star forward for the right price. The question is, will the "right" deal arise between now and the trade deadline?
The Jazz will likely be looking for a monster return for Markkanen. Think of something similar to what the team got in exchange for Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert two offseasons ago. The starting point is somewhere close to 3-4 future first-round picks, if not more. There aren't many teams that have that many disposal draft assets and those that do have them may not feel as if they're a Markkanen away from contention.
Still, I'd be remissed not to include Markkanen on this list of superstars that could be moved ahead of this year's NAB Trade Deadline. Even if there isn't a great chance of it happening.