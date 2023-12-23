NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 13 superstars most likely to be traded by 2024 deadline
There could be several superstars on the move at this year's NBA Trade Deadline.
9. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
Taking a quick glance at the Eastern Conference standings, it may not seem as if the Cleveland Cavaliers are having an inconsistent start to the season, but considering the pre-season expectations, it's easy to see why there are many that are down on this team. Add in the fact that Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are expected to miss extended time due to injuries, and there's an argument to be made that disaster could be on the horizon.
And the potential impending disaster revolves around Donovan Mitchell and his status regarding his future with the Cavs. With only one year on his contract after this season, this was always going to be a huge year for the Cavs. With injuries abounding, Cleveland could be on the verge of a disastrous end to the season. And if that does end up being the case, Mitchell is likely drafting his exit from Cleveland.
If the front office knows that, they have to understand that they may have to trade Mitchell sooner rather than later. Even though it probably makes the most sense for the Cavs to trade Mitchell, I still don't believe it's unlikely it will happen at this year's NBA Trade Deadline. At best, there's like a 10 percent chance it does.