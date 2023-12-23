NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 13 superstars most likely to be traded by 2024 deadline
There could be several superstars on the move at this year's NBA Trade Deadline.
7. OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors
There's an overall expectation that the Toronto Raptors are going to be active heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. They're currently outside the top 10 in the Eastern Conference standings and very much need to retool the roster around Scottie Barnes if they're going to continue to underwhelm with their current core. One player that is going to garner plenty of trade interest from around the league heading into the NBA Trade Deadline is OG Anunoby.
There's a lot to like about Anunoby and his potential in the NBA moving forward. It's easy to see why he could be viewed as the primary target for any contender in search of a missing piece ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. He has untapped potential on the offensive end of the floor and is arguably the best perimeter defender in the league at the moment. He's also just 26 years old.
When it comes to the Raptors, I still don't believe that he's the most likely big name to be moved on the roster. I think the big question for Toronto revolves around whether they'd be willing to make two huge moves at the deadline.