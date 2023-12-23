NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 13 superstars most likely to be traded by 2024 deadline
There could be several superstars on the move at this year's NBA Trade Deadline.
5. DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
Over the next few weeks, we're going to see the Chicago Bulls prioritize trading Zach LaVine. That's not surprising by any means. However, no matter what ends up happening with LaVine, there's also a chance that Chicago ends up moving DeMar DeRozan as well. Contract extension discussions between the Bulls and DeRozan have gone nowhere and considering he's in the final year of his contract, it would be malpractice for Chicago not to explore trading him before the deadline. At the very least, they should test the waters on what a potential trade would look like.
Let's be honest; the Bulls are not going anywhere. They've played slightly better with LaVine out of the lineup (due to injury), but this isn't a team that's going to make a run up the Eastern Conference standings during the second half of the season. They're within shouting distance of a spot in the Play-In Tournament but that's false hope if I've ever seen it.
Again, the Bulls' No. 1 goal heading into the trade deadline is to move LaVine. There's no denying that. However, at the same rate, the Bulls could very well also move DeRozan and other pieces over the next few weeks. Especially if they find a LaVine resolution sooner rather than later.