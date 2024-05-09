NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 14 least to most realistic trade targets for 76ers
NBA Trade Rumors: Heading into the offseason, we rank 14 offseason trade targets for the Philadelphia 76ers from least to most realistic.
With a ton of cap space, plenty of tradable future first-round picks, and a starving superstar in Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers will be heading into the offseason with the hopes of landing another All-Star talent in an attempt to reemerge next season as a legitimate championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
The big question for the Sixers is whether they'll be able to find the right star piece that will fit next to rising young star Tyrese Maxey and Embiid. As we inch closer and closer to the start of the NBA offseason, we explore 13 potential offseason trade targets and rank them from least to most realistic for the Sixers.
Honorable mention: Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
For any team that is looking to make a big upgrade this summer, Donovan Mitchell is likely going to be on their radar. However, with Tyrese Maxey taking the big leaps toward stardom, I'm not sure if the Sixers will prioritize a high-volume guard as their big move this summer. Could a Maxey-Mitchell backcourt work? Theoretically, yes. However, I firmly believe there will be other options on the open market that would make more sense for the Sixers.
And if the Sixers do end up adding an All-Star guard next to Maxey, there are probably other options that are likely better fits for the team. While it wouldn't be surprising for the Sixers to kick tires on a potential trade for Mitchell, I don't ultimately believe it's something they're going to pull the trigger on.