NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 14 least to most realistic trade targets for 76ers
1. Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
When push comes to shove, I firmly believe that the most likely and realistic offseason trade target for the Philadelphia 76ers will be Brandon Ingram. He's a player who is unlikely to get the huge contract extension that he wants from the New Orleans Pelicans and is about to enter the final year of his deal. For the Pelicans, if they're going to trade him, the ideal time to do so is during the offseason. They could wait until the NBA Trade Deadline but at that point, they're only going to get a fraction of a return.
Ingram may not be the experienced wing that the Sixers desire, but he would emerge as a capable third option for the team moving forward. He's dynamic on the offensive end and has proven versatility throughout his young career. He may not work as a No. 1 option but could be lethal for the Sixers in the right role.
The big question is whether the Sixers would want to give Ingram the big contract extension that it would take to make this deal work. But there's a case to be made that Ingram, in the final year of his contract, could probably be had for 1-2 future first-round picks. That may be considered too good to pass up for the Sixers in their search for a third star.