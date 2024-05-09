NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 14 least to most realistic trade targets for 76ers
12. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
At least for now, the overwhelming belief is that the Phoenix Suns are going to keep their big 3 in place and will try to slightly tweak the roster around them this offseason. In other words, a blockbuster trade likely isn't coming for the Suns this summer. That's a shame considering how great of a fit Kevin Durant would theoretically be for the Philadelphia 76ers. Looking for a dynamic difference-making wing that has playoff experience, KD would be an iconic move for the Sixers this offseason.
However, at least for now, I have a hard time envisioning the Suns hitting the eject button on their big 3 after just one season. That said, The Sixers are likely going to be one of the teams that give the Suns a call this summer. Maybe Sixers general manager Daryl Morey can sweeten the offer just enough to get the Suns to engage.
It may not seem like a realistic ask for the Sixers at the moment but let's not forget, a lot can change in an instant during the NBA offseason. And if KD does suddenly become available, the Sixers might be one of the better situations for him.