NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 14 least to most realistic trade targets for 76ers
11. Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets
One fringe-star NBA player that I'd argue should be on every team's radar (that is looking to make a big splash) is Mikal Bridges. Even though it doesn't appear as if the Brooklyn Nets are going to be open to trading Bridges this summer, that could change quickly. With just two years remaining on his contract, the Nets need to quickly build around Bridges before he becomes fed up with the mediocrity. Maybe that could happen sooner rather than later. If so, the Philadelphia 76ers are one team that should jump at the opportunity to pry Bridges away from Brooklyn.
He may not have worked as a No. 1 option for the Nets this past season but he would be great as a No. 2 or 3 option in Philadelphia next to Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. With his versatility on both ends of the floor, Bridges could be the exact player the Sixers will be heading into the offseason looking for.
The Sixers do have the draft capital that the Nets would theoretically be interested in but because I believe Brooklyn would rather be a buyer than a seller this summer, I simply don't know how likely this scenario truly is.