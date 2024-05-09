NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 14 least to most realistic trade targets for 76ers
10. DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
Coming off one of the best seasons of his career, there's a case to be made that DeMar DeRozan could emerge as one of the most sought-after free agents in the NBA this offseason. If the Philadelphia 76ers wanted to sign and trade for DeRozan, rather than signing him outright, this is something that would make sense for the Chicago Bulls who reportedly want to re-sign him this offseason. While the fit of DeRozan is something that would be questioned, he's certainly a player who has proven his worth of late.
Even though DeRozan has constantly been criticized for his shortcomings in the NBA Playoffs, he certainly doesn't lack experience. If the Sixers struck out on other options and wanted to give DeRozan a 1-2 year deal, this is a potential signing (or trade) that could end up working out for both sides.
The Sixers would get their All-Star level talent on the wing while DeRozan would get a real shot to compete for an NBA Championship for the first time in roughly seven years.