NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 14 least to most realistic trade targets for 76ers
6. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
In continuing to break down the Atlanta Hawks, if they decide to trade Trae Young instead of Dejounte Murray, the Philadelphia 76ers are a team that should still express interest here. Even though over the past couple of seasons Young has emerged as somewhat of a devalued asset, he's still one of the best playmakers in the league and a dynamic offensive player in his own right.
In theory, it would be difficult to see how he would fit alongside Tyrese Maxey, and that makes this deal somewhat unlikely. However, we've seen two similar offensive talents work before. Plus, Young has shown the ability to be a much more dynamic playmaker than Maxey. And because of both of their shooting prowesses, you'd have to imagine that they could make it work off-ball while playing together as well.
In the end, I'm not sure how strong the Sixers would pursue Young on the open market but it would be foolish of them to not at least show a bit of interest in an All-Star-level guard that suddenly becomes available via trade.