NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 3 blockbuster trades Knicks must be willing to explore
NBA Trade Rumors: After a strong season in which they nearly made a return to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 24 years, the New York Knicks must continue to be aggressive in building their championship roster.
The New York Knicks should feel good about where the franchise is heading after a highly successful season in which they nearly made their return to the Eastern Conference Finals in 24 years. However, you don't hang a banner for getting close. And heading into the NBA offseason, the Knicks should not let up on their roster-building aggressiveness.
If the Knicks are going to continue to take steps forward in the Eastern Conference, and hopefully win an NBA Championship in the near future, New York has to find that final big move that's going to put them over the top. As we inch closer and closer to the offseason, we rank three blockbuster moves that the Knicks must be willing to explore.
3. Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers
If the New York Knicks are going to land a theoretical final piece of their championship puzzle, they're going to have to get extremely aggressive and be willing to part ways with serious draft capital. That's exactly what the Knicks would be doing with this type of deal. In an attempt to find a better option at the power forward position, New York could look to the Portland Trail Blazers and attempt to pry Jerami Grant away via trade.
This is likely an offer that gets a deal done, considering the Blazers would be foolish not to accept three future first-round picks for Grant. The big question is whether the Knicks believe Grant is a big enough upgrade over Randle. I'm not so sure they do.