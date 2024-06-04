NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 3 blockbuster trades Knicks must be willing to explore
2. Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
On paper, targeting Lauri Markkanen makes a ton of sense for the New York Knicks. Whether or not they could offer a package large enough that would make the Utah Jazz interested remains to be seen. However, that's why the Knicks should be willing to offer almost everything in order to get the Jazz to play ball. Even though that's no guarantee to be enough, New York should be open to it. In this potential offer, the Knicks could build a trade package that centers around Julius Randle and four first-round picks.
Considering Markkanen is going to be entering the final year of his contract with the Jazz, that may be an offer that is too good to pass up. If Utah would be open to accepting this colossal of an offer, the Knicks would be in a great position to emerge next season as a favorite in the Eastern Conference.
In fact, this is the type of move that could put them in the same standing as the Boston Celtics from a talent perspective heading into next year. As the Knicks look to take another step forward in the East hierarchy, Markkanen should be near the top of their offseason trade wishlist.