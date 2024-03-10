NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 7 Superstars from least to most likely to demand trade next
As we head into the offseason, is there another slate of superstars preparing to demand a trade next?
5. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Even though Trae Young has stated that he doesn't want to be anywhere other than in Atlanta, you can't help but wonder if the constant rumors are eventually going to play into his situation with the Hawks. Could Young get to a point where he grows tired of the uncertainty regarding his future and simply asks the Hawks to trade him this offseason? I don't think that's an outlandish of a scenario to play out. In fact, it has to be on the table considering how much this team has regressed since making a surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals a few years ago.
There have been whispers recently that the Hawks could end up trading Young this offseason but I found those hard to imagine - that the Hawks would willingly trade the best player on their roster in a time when his trade value is probably at an all-time low. That doesn't add up to me.
But that would certainly change if Young was the one to put the pressure on the Hawks heading into the offseason. At the very least, it's something to keep an eye on moving forward.