NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 7 Superstars from least to most likely to demand trade next
As we head into the offseason, is there another slate of superstars preparing to demand a trade next?
4. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
In a way, you can say that this season was a bit of an experiment for the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid. After James Harden demanded a trade away from Philadelphia last summer, many were quick to jump to the conclusion that Embiid would follow suit. That didn't exactly happen and instead, he willingly stuck around to see how this year would go. Through the first half of the season, the Sixers were sitting pretty.
In fact, the only reason that the team is currently fading down the Eastern Conference standings is Embiid's injury. If it had not been for the injury to Embiid, the Sixers are probably still a top 3 or 4 team in the conference.
That said, if the Sixers do strike out in free agency, or don't land a superstar via trade, there is a scenario in which Embiid could grow tired of losing in Philadelphia. Because of that small chance that lingers, I wouldn't entirely consider Embiid demanding a trade sooner rather than later completely off the table.