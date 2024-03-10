NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 7 Superstars from least to most likely to demand trade next
As we head into the offseason, is there another slate of superstars preparing to demand a trade next?
1. Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
With one year remaining on his contract after this season, the clock could be ticking on Brandon Ingram's time with the New Orleans Pelicans. Ingram hasn't signed an extension with the Pelicans and there's no guarantee that will change this offseason. And if it doesn't, the writing would then be on the wall. In fact, even though the Pelicans have taken a step forward this season, there's a scenario that Ingram demands a trade before contract negotiations even begin between the two sides.
For the majority of his career, Ingram has been overlooked as a star. However, there's no question that he's one of the best players in the league. Averaging 22 points, six assists, and five rebounds per game on 49 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range, Ingram is in the midst of the best years of his prime. There's a very real chance he may want to explore his options beyond New Orleans.
If he has any plans of doing so as he enters his prime, this would be the perfect time for him to do so.