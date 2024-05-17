NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 8 least to most plausible trade targets for Lakers
NBA Trade Rumors: Highlighting eight plausible trade targets for the Los Angeles Lakers heading into the offseason.
As the NBA offseason quickly approaches, the Los Angeles Lakers will be one of the teams on the hunt for adding a third All-Star player via trade. As the Lakers try to continue to build a championship roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the belief is that they're going to be in on nearly every big-name trade candidate that hits the block.
Assuming that ends up being the case, we rank eight All-Star trade candidates from least to most plausible for the Lakers.
Honorable mention: Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
In what would be one of the wildest moves of the NBA offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers could pursue a move for Klay Thompson this summer. Because of the cap gymnastics that would have to take place, if the Lakers were to land Klay, it would almost certainly have to come via a sign and trade. But that seems like something that could come to fruition if Klay truly wanted to play for the Lakers.
The biggest reason why Klay to the Lakers wouldn't be considered all that likely is because there's no guarantee Los Angeles would view him as a star that would put him over the top in the Western Conference. And heading into the offseason, that's the goal the Lakers will have in their pursuits for an All-Star caliber player.
Still, if the Lakers were to land Klay via sign and trade this offseason, it also wouldn't be all that surprising.