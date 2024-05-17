NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 8 least to most plausible trade targets for Lakers
4. Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
There seems to be a growing sense that if Donovan Mitchell does sign a long-term extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason, it could spell the beginning of the end of Darius Garland with the team. Whether or not that will actually happen remains to be seen, but there is a scenario this summer in which Mitchell signs an extension and then Garland is shopped for a player that fits better long-term next to Mitchell. That's why Garland checks in at No. 4 on this list of plausible trade targets for the Lakers heading into the offseason.
Theoretically, if the Lakers end up missing out on Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell, or if they don't hit the trade market, Garland could be the next best option for Los Angeles. He'd be a good fit next to LeBron and AD and would help take significant offensive pressure off both of them.
It would be interested to see what the asking price would be for Garland. I'd have to imagine the Cavs would want rotation players and perhaps a first-round pick or two. That's certainly a price that the Lakers would be able to meet if it came to it.