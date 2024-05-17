NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 8 least to most plausible trade targets for Lakers
3. Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks
Before the Trae Young trade whispers, it was Dejounte Murray whom the Los Angeles Lakers were hoping to land at this past year's NBA Trade Deadline. In the end, a deal never came to fruition for both sides but there was a point in the weeks leading up to the deadline where it appeared it was somewhat of a foregone conclusion that the Hawks were going to trade Murray to the Lakers. As the Hawks continue to decide which player they'd more want to part ways with this offseason (Young or Murray), there's at least a small chance that Murray finds himself back on the trade block in the coming months.
If the Hawks would rather trade Murray over Young, the Lakers would likely still be interested in a potential swap. Even more so if a player like Donovan Mitchell never hits the trade block either. And while Murray may not bring the hype that Mitchell or Young would, he's still one of the most underrated two-way backcourt players in the league.
Adding Murray would certainly help the Lakers as they look to take another step forward in the Western Conference next season and would solidify the backcourt moving forward.