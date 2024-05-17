NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 8 least to most plausible trade targets for Lakers
2. Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
If the Los Angeles Lakers wanted to truly get crazy and chaotic this offseason, they could target Draymond Green via trade. As unlikely as it may seem, I do believe that acquiring Draymond from the Golden State Warriors wouldn't be as difficult as some may think it to be. The Warriors are likely looking to reshuffle their roster a bit heading into the offseason and with the emergence of Jonathan Kuminga, swapping Draymond for a collection of other rotation players could be exactly the type of deal that Golden State could be heading into the offseason looking for.
The big question is whether Draymond would be a good fit for what the Lakers are trying to build. And quite frankly, I'm not sure he would be. Because of his lack of shooting, he may not be a great offensive fit next to AD and LeBron. But defensively, there's no question the Lakers would be nightmarish to play against.
In a way, the idea of Draymond may be better than the reality of it. Nevertheless, I'd imagine he's a player the Lakers could explore making a move for under the right circumstances.