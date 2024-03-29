NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 9 bold offseason trade targets for Los Angeles Lakers
As the NBA offseason quickly approaches, we take an early look at a few potential bold trade targets for the Los Angeles Lakers.
8. DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
As the Los Angeles Lakers explore additional ways to improve their roster heading into next season, DeMar DeRozan is one potential candidate that could arise for them. If the Lakers are turned off or don't want to go all in on the Zach LaVine experience, DeRozan is another Chicago Bull that could be worth their gamble. Even though DeRozan will be a free agent his offseason, you have to believe that if the Lakers are going to make a move for him, it's going to have to come via sign-and-trade.
While there is some talk that DeRozan could end up re-signing in Chicago, I ultimately believe that he's going to explore the opportunity to join a contender this summer. The Lakers could be somewhat of the perfect option as he would be joining forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
The big gamble for the Lakers is whether they'd be willing to take a gamble on a soon-to-be 35-year-old offensive-minded wing. While DeRozan could make some sense as an offseason addition, I'm also not sure he'd be the team's first option.