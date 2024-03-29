NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 9 bold offseason trade targets for Los Angeles Lakers
As the NBA offseason quickly approaches, we take an early look at a few potential bold trade targets for the Los Angeles Lakers.
4. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
When it comes to a near-perfect fit, there may not be a superstar that makes the most sense for the Los Angeles Lakers than Trae Young. As a playmaker, he could be exactly what the Lakers need and he'd be a great fit for Anthony Davis. He's also young enough that he could help bridge the Lakers to a new era of excitement even when LeBron James ends up retiring. The big question is whether the Atlanta Hawks would want to trade Young.
While there is some belief across the league that the Hawks may have to choose between Dejounte Murray and Young this offseason. I don't really buy that considering that nosie emerged right after the NBA Trade Deadline. Could the Hawks explore trading Young? Sure, but I don't think the trade market will be as strong as Atlanta wants it to be and it will be the end of that story.
But, for one reason or another, if it did happen, the Lakers should be at the front of that line inquiring about the possibility. The trio of Young, LeBron, and AD would certainly bring a ton of more excitement and intrigue that was very much needed this season in Los Angeles.