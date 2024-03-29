NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 9 bold offseason trade targets for Los Angeles Lakers
As the NBA offseason quickly approaches, we take an early look at a few potential bold trade targets for the Los Angeles Lakers.
3. Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks
Less than a year ago, it was reported that LeBron James was "keen" on playing with Kyrie Irving again. It didn't end up happening last offseason as Kyrie elected to re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks. However, without a long-term deal in Dallas, you can't help but wonder if this is a possibility that could once again emerge during the summer. If the Mavs aren't sold on the Luka Doncic-Kyrie duo, it wouldn't be all that surprising if they were open to shaking up their roster.
And the Los Angeles Lakers could end up being a beneficiary of that. Perhaps using D'Angelo Russell and a first-round pick or two, the Lakers could add Kyrie as an attempt to fill the gap as a final piece of their championship puzzle. The trio of Kyrie, LeBron, and Anthony Davis would reignite the fan base and immediately make the Lakers a team to beat in the Western Conference.
Who knows if this trio would be good enough to deliver another championship to Los Angeles, but they'd certainly have a better shot at doing so compared to how much talent they have on their roster at the moment.