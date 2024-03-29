NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 9 bold offseason trade targets for Los Angeles Lakers
As the NBA offseason quickly approaches, we take an early look at a few potential bold trade targets for the Los Angeles Lakers.
2. Paul George, LA Clippers
Listen, we've seen stranger things in the NBA before. It's already being reported that there could be some substantial differences between what Paul George wants in a contract extension and what the LA Clippers are willing to offer him. Even though it's incredibly early in the free-agency process, if those differences remain, it could open the door for PG to explore other options heading into the offseason.
I can't help but wonder if a scenario could arise in which PG is open to other opportunities in the NBA but still wants to remain on the West Coast. If that does end up happening, the Lakers would be a natural fit. Whether the Clippers would want to help out the Lakers with a sign-and-trade remains to be seen but it would be an intriguing outcome this summer.
In theory, a LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Paul George trio would likely rival any other team's big three in the league. And PG would likely emerge as the best No. 3 option in the NBA as the Lakers reestablish themselves as a legit championship contender.